January 2026 sales tax changes

Some of the biggest shifts include the elimination of state food taxes in Arkansas and Illinois, new electronic filing requirements in Louisiana, and the numerous local sales tax rate changes.
Yes. Remote sellers and marketplaces must comply with all applicable sales and use tax changes in jurisdictions where they have nexus. Additionally, Illinois is dropping its 200-transaction threshold for remote sellers and marketplaces.
Arizona, Indiana, Texas, and Wyoming are increasing their business personal property tax exemptions starting January 1, 2026.
Check out Avalara Tax Changes 2026 for more upcoming tax policy changes.