Lodging taxes on short-term rentals (STRs) in Hawaii will rise as a new statewide “green fee” — the first of its kind in the U.S. — is scheduled to go into effect next year.

According to a bill passed by the Hawaii State Legislature, the state Transient Accommodations Tax (TAT) will rise from 10.25% to 11% starting January 1, 2026, with the extra revenues dedicated to an environmental fund. A new 11% tax will also be levied on cruise ship cabins based on the amount of time a cruise ship is docked at Hawaii ports. Hawaii has not previously taxed cruise ship trips.

The law specifies that TAT is intended to be applied fully and equitably whenever a transient accommodation is furnished within the state, including for STRs. Governor Josh Green has said he will sign the measure, which he must do by July 9.

The fee is expected to raise $100 million annually to be used for environmental projects such as conservation, renewable energy, and disaster mitigation efforts. This could include clearing invasive grasses that pose a fire risk, such as those that burned in the deadly Lahaina wildfires in 2023. Those fires, which killed more than 100 people and caused an estimated $13 billion in damages, were the catalyst for the new fee.

The fee could also fund projects such as shoring up eroding beaches on Waikiki or funding the use of hurricane clips to help homes withstand strong storms.

“Given the devastation we saw on Maui in August of 2023, this measure is crucial because it will help us to deal with wildfire risk resulting from the climate change crisis. It is a small increase in taxes travelers pay, and therefore, the impact from travel to Hawaiʻi will cover our needs for climate change. It is foundational to our ability to provide a safe and secure Hawai‘i for our children, our residents, our visitors and the environment,” Green said.