January 2026 sales tax changes

As of January 1, 2026, Colorado is eliminating the state vendor discount, as are at least two localities (Grand Junction and Monument).

Ohio is capping the prompt payment sales and use tax vendor discount at $750 per vendor’s license per month (except for the sales of motor vehicles). Ohio is also eliminating the 4% discount for wholesale distributors of replacement tires or retail dealers who timely file and pay the replacement tire fee administered by Ohio TAX.

Beginning January 1, 2026, the Louisiana Department of Revenue is expanding its electronic filing and payment mandate to business tax returns, forms, payments and fees, including all withholding taxes and most sales and use taxes.

Louisiana is also rolling out a new combined state and local sales and use tax return, which should simplify filing for many businesses. December 2025 sales tax returns can be filed using either the multijurisdictional or single sales tax returns. The new Combined State and Local Sales and Use Tax return should be implemented February 1, 2026, for filing the January 2025 tax period. For more details, see Parish E-File and this Avalara Knowledge Center article.