Marketplaces required to collect sales tax for sellers in Wisconsin

According to a Wisconsin Department of Revenue web page dated March 28, 2014, sellers using distribution facilities in Wisconsin are liable for Wisconsin tax on their sales, even if they’re “located outside Wisconsin and do not have their own business location or employees in Wisconsin.”
However, a department web page dated May 2, 2016, states, “An online marketplace seller [engaged in business in Wisconsin] that sells taxable products owned by a third-party seller on its website may be liable for Wisconsin sales or use tax on its Wisconsin sales.” The page explains that “the third-party seller may also be liable for the tax, but this does not relieve the online marketplace seller of its liability to remit the tax.”
The department then notes an exception to the rule: The definition of “retailer” was amended effective July 14, 2015, “to allow an online marketplace to make sales … on behalf of third-party sellers, without becoming liable for tax on such sales if the online marketplace or one of its affiliates operates a distribution facility.” This exception doesn’t apply when a customer takes possession of taxable products “at a location (i.e., storefront) operated by the marketplace or one of its affiliates.”
Act 10 of 2019 repeals the provision that excludes a person or its affiliates from the definition of “retailer” when all the following conditions apply:
- The person or its affiliates make taxable sales in Wisconsin
- The person or its affiliates operate a distribution facility
- The person or its affiliates sell taxable products on behalf of a third-party seller
- The third-party seller owns the taxable products and is named the seller
- Customers cannot take possession of purchases at a location operated by the person or its affiliates
The department provides more information about remote sellers, marketplace sellers, marketplace providers, and sales tax on the Remote Sellers Common Questions page. As of this writing, that page has not been updated to account for Act 10.
It’s hard to keep up with changing remote sales tax requirements. Avalara’s new sales tax laws by state resource page can help.