Marketplaces required to collect sales tax for sellers in Wisconsin

Sellers with no physical presence in Wisconsin (remote sellers) have been required to collect and remit Wisconsin sales tax since October 1, 2018, if they have more than $100,000 in gross revenue from Wisconsin sales or at least 200 separate transactions in the state in the current or preceding calendar year.

Sales of products and services, both taxable and exempt, should be included in the threshold count.

Basing a sales tax collection obligation solely on economic activity is known as economic nexus. States won the right to enforce economic nexus when the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in favor of the state in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 21, 2018). Prior to that decision, states could only tax sales by businesses with a physical presence in the state. (The ruling did not change physical presence sales tax nexus.)