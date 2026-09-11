Nexus by industry: How construction, manufacturing, and retail trigger thresholds differently

As businesses expand across state lines, sales tax compliance becomes increasingly complex. Most business owners are familiar with standard state thresholds: $100,000 in gross revenue or 200 separate transactions. Once you cross those numbers in a state, economic nexus laws require you to register, collect, and remit sales tax in that state.



However, focusing strictly on revenue numbers can create a significant vulnerability. Operational dynamics — how you deliver goods, where your inventory sits, who performs your work, and how your contracts are structured — typically dictate your sales tax liability long before you hit an economic threshold.

A construction contractor, a B2B manufacturer, and an ecommerce retailer can each generate $250,000 in a new state and face completely different legal, operational, and tax obligations.

Understanding how your industry triggers sales tax nexus is key to preventing unexpected back taxes, penalties, and audit exposure.

Read on to learn how sales tax rules apply to the construction, manufacturing, and retail industries, and how to keep your business compliant as you grow.