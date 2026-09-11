Nexus by industry: How construction, manufacturing, and retail trigger thresholds differently

Economic nexus is a sales tax obligation created purely by economic activity in a state, without requiring a physical office, warehouse, or employees. It is triggered when a business meets a state’s economic threshold, most commonly $100,000 in gross revenue or 200 separate transactions in a calendar year.
Physical nexus is triggered by physical presence, such as mobile crews, jobsite equipment, or inventory stored in a third-party 3PL warehouse. Economic nexus is triggered strictly by sales activity once a business reaches a state’s economic threshold of $100,000 in revenue or 200 separate transactions.
The SST program simplifies sales tax compliance across 24 participating member states, plus Pennsylvania through a similar state-administered program. It provides state-subsidized registration, calculation, and filing services at no extra cost to qualifying volunteer sellers who maintain a light physical footprint in those states.
Wholesale sales are tax-free only with valid resale certificates. Missing or expired certificates cause auditors to reclassify wholesale orders as taxable retail sales, exposing suppliers to back taxes and fines.
Yes. Holding inventory in a third-party warehouse establishes physical nexus in most sales-taxing states, regardless of overall sales volume in that region.