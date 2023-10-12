What OTAs need to know about maintaining accommodation tax rates

The downside to any vacation is footing the bill. Travelers can get especially grumpy when they budget for their airfare and hotel, only to get hit with surprisingly high taxes at checkout.

For example, Anaheim shares the highest lodging tax rate of major U.S. cities at 17%. For some overnight visitors, that’s enough of an expense to make the Happiest Place on Earth a bit less so.

But sales and accommodation taxes aren’t just a challenge for the jet-set crowd; they can also be a pain for online travel agencies (OTAs) to manage.

Tax compliance for the hospitality industry in general is layered and complex. But for marketplaces that help travelers book their trips, we often hear a few common questions about assessing taxes: