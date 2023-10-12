What OTAs need to know about maintaining accommodation tax rates

If there’s a theme when it comes to taxes, it’s that jurisdictions set the rules. It’s also the case that each state, and in many cases, local jurisdictions, determine their own sales and lodging tax rates.
For instance, Connecticut has a 15% lodging tax rate, making it the highest state rate in the country. However, local jurisdictions are not allowed to apply a local accommodation tax rate.
Whereas, California leaves it to up local jurisdictions and doesn’t impose a state lodging tax rate at all. (Of course, that’s little comfort for those folks paying 17% in Anaheim.)
There are over 12,000 sales and use tax jurisdictions in the United States. The more locations a travel marketplace has listings for, the more likely they are to have to follow multiple iterations of state and local tax laws. And tax jurisdictions don’t always line up with ZIP codes or municipal borders, so you may have to follow different rules, even if all your listings are in the same state or county.