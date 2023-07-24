Understanding tax obligations for online travel agencies

Some marketplace facilitator laws apply to certain online travel agencies or other lodging intermediaries. Some don’t. To understand why, it’s helpful to know the marketplace facilitator law origin story.
Marketplace facilitator laws were created to close a loophole. When states first required Amazon to collect and remit sales tax, Amazon dutifully did so. (Eventually.) But at first the online mega marketplace didn’t collect and remit sales tax on behalf of its third-party sellers, and it argued that it didn’t have to. It wasn’t the merchant in third-party transactions, it reasoned; it was merely the facilitator.
Amazon had a point, frustrating though that was for states. So, states developed marketplace facilitator laws that make online platforms the merchant for all transactions made through the platform. As the deemed seller the marketplace is responsible for collecting and remitting sales tax for third-party transactions as well as direct sales.
Because the initial focus of most marketplace facilitator laws was Amazon and similar marketplaces hawking things, most state marketplace facilitator laws didn’t reference online travel agencies. Gradually, that’s changing.
Marketplace facilitator laws in some states now specify “marketplace” includes a lodging marketplace or online travel agency, and the lodging marketplace or online travel agency is responsible for collecting and remitting sales and/or lodging taxes on behalf of the lodging providers using the platform.
As of October 1, 2022, for example, Virginia requires online travel agencies to collect and remit applicable state and local taxes on room charges and fees. In other words, the online travel agencies generally must withhold tax on the net as well as their margin.
Conversely, marketplace facilitator laws in some states specify that online accommodations or lodging platforms are not marketplace facilitators and therefore aren’t liable for collecting and remitting taxes on the net amount. That’s the case in Washington state. However, online travel agencies are usually still liable for tax on their markup.
Regrettably, marketplace facilitator laws in some states don’t say one way or another. And sometimes tax requirements differ under different circumstances.
In Michigan, for example, an online travel agency generally isn’t required to collect and remit applicable accommodations taxes on the net rate so long as the accommodations provider itself is registered for Michigan sales tax. If the accommodations provider is not registered for sales and use tax in Michigan, as some short-term rental hosts are not, the online travel agency that facilitates the sale generally is required to collect and remit the tax due on the net rate. At a minimum, the OTA would generally need to pay the tax on their markup.
In Kansas, marketplace facilitators must collect and remit tax on third-party lodging (on the net rate), but not the net rate for hotel accommodations. Again, such marketplace facilitators are typically liable for the tax on their markup.