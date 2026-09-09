Red flags that signal a future cash flow crunch

A tax-triggered cash flow crunch happens when tax obligations create a sudden squeeze on working capital. This can occur when back taxes, penalties, interest, or unexpected assessments come due before the business has enough liquidity set aside.
As businesses grow, they may trigger new tax obligations in additional states, countries, or jurisdictions. If nexus reviews, registrations, tax collection, or reporting processes don't keep pace with expansion, liabilities can accumulate unnoticed until an audit, filing deadline, or reconciliation exposes them.
Common red flags include rapid expansion without tax review, reliance on manual spreadsheets, inconsistent sales and tax reporting, unreconciled accruals, unvalidated exemption certificates, unresolved audit findings, and no formal process for assessing nexus exposure.
Businesses can reduce risk by conducting regular nexus reviews, reconciling sales and tax payable numbers monthly, building tax reserves into forecasts, validating exemption certificates, automating tax calculations and reporting, and reviewing exposure before audits or major system changes.
Avalara Capital gives eligible Avalara users access to embedded working capital that can help cover tax-related cash flow gaps. Paired with tax compliance tools, it can support more proactive planning, reduce administrative burden, and give businesses more flexibility when tax obligations arise.