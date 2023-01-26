Nexus is a connection between a business and a state that allows the state to impose a tax obligation on the business. There are several ways for a business to establish sales tax nexus with a state, but the most common are through a physical presence or economic activity in a state.

A physical presence can include having a brick-and-mortar store, employees (temporary, permanent, or remote), or inventory (including marketplace inventory) in a state. You can also have physical presence in a state through in-state affiliates or from referrals originating in the states. Specific requirements vary by state.



The amount of economic activity that establishes sales tax nexus with a state also varies, ranging from $100,000 in sales in a state in the current or previous calendar year (like in Florida), to $500,000 in sales and 100 transactions in the state during the previous four sales tax quarters (like in New York).



Many economic nexus thresholds include exempt sales, so you can have an obligation to register and file returns even in states where you don’t make taxable sales.