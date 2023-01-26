You sure can.
States take pains to uncover noncompliant businesses. For example, California, Pennsylvania, and Washington check whether marketplace sellers 1) have inventory in the state, and 2) make direct sales in the state. Connecticut encourages taxpayers to report businesses suspected of noncompliance. New York mines data to identify businesses with a high probability of noncompliance.
And sales tax audits happen.
State tax audits are a bit like roulette or bingo: A tax department could land on you for a nexus audit at any time, but they might not. In fact, they may never call your name for a sales tax audit. Or they may call it this year, and next year, and the year after that.
Some people like to gamble, some don’t, so as in life, you basically have two options:
Do all you can to be in good standing in the event of a sales tax audit
Gamble and deal with the consequences of a sales tax audit
It can be difficult for states to identify the full scale of noncompliance, and it can take time for them to uncover noncompliant businesses, so gambling may pay off, at first. Yet once the tax authorities know you exist, at some point they’ll likely subject you to a nexus audit to see whether you’re in compliance.
So it’s in your best interest to get compliant sooner rather than later. If you’re selected for a state tax audit and found out of compliance, you’ll be liable for the unpaid sales tax plus penalties and interest. These vary by state, as noted above, but they can be significant and they’re easy enough to avoid by paying the taxes you owe.
Collecting and remitting sales tax as required is the right thing to do. But you don’t know what you don’t know, and if you don’t know how sales tax nexus is established in a state, you may not realize you’ve triggered a sales tax obligation.