Connecticut tax amnesty runs through January 2022

The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) understands how taxing the COVID-19 pandemic has been for individuals and businesses alike. To help Connecticut taxpayers that owe back taxes “get right,” DRS is offering a tax amnesty program through January 31, 2022. The department began accepting applications for amnesty on November 1, 2021. Businesses and individuals that owe back taxes for periods up to and including 2020 are invited to take advantage of this “limited window of opportunity” to pay the Connecticut taxes they owe. Those who do will: Avoid criminal prosecution

Pay no penalties associated with eligible liabilities

Pay 75% less interest on eligible liabilities

Who is eligible for tax amnesty in Connecticut? The tax amnesty program is open to businesses and individuals that 1) are required by law to file a tax return with DRS, and 2) did not file or report all tax due through December 31, 2020. Taxpayers may seek amnesty for all eligible taxes or tax periods, even if some taxes and tax periods don’t qualify. Eligible taxpayers include businesses and individuals: Pursuing civil litigation with DRS

Under audit by DRS for periods ending on or before December 31, 2020

With an unpaid tax liability with DRS (including tax and penalties and/or interest)

With a protest pending before the department’s Appellate Division

This is generous, as states often prohibit taxpayers embroiled in an audit or litigation from participating in an amnesty program. DRS makes it clear that Connecticut tax amnesty is open to unregistered businesses that should be registered with DRS, though it doesn’t specify whether this includes remote sellers who may have economic nexus with the state. Who cannot participate in the tax amnesty program? However, Connecticut does prohibit some taxpayers from participating. Taxpayers not eligible for this tax amnesty program include anyone: Currently under criminal investigation by DRS

Party to any pending criminal litigation as of November 1, 2021

Party to a closing agreement with DRS

Party to a managed audit agreement

With an Offer of Compromise that’s been accepted by DRS

Which taxes qualify for Connecticut tax amnesty? The current tax amnesty program applies to most taxes administered by DRS, including: Business and individual use tax

Cigarette tax

Corporate business tax

Income taxes

Motor vehicle fuels tax

Pass-through entity tax

Sales and use tax

Withholding tax