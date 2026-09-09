Red flags that signal a future cash flow crunch

As business grows, how do you keep up with invisible liabilities? Find the subtle ways they are not-so-invisible after all. These red flags help you identify and course-correct your tax approaches.

Compliance red flagsIf

you aren't keeping up with compliance requirements, that's often a sign that you're missing important tax information. Watch out for:

Rapid expansion into new states or countries without a tax review

Heavy reliance on manual spreadsheets for tax calculations

Inconsistent reconciliation between sales data and tax reports

Repeated tax filing extensions or unclear sales tax registrations

Ask yourself: Has my business growth made it difficult to remain compliant with paperwork related to taxes?

The tax flow crunch: Compliance issues potentially lead to large tax bills from back taxes, penalties, and interest.

Operational red flags

Patterns can become normalized in day-to-day operations, but they don't always signal healthy planning. Be wary of situations when:

Sales tax is growing faster than revenue.

Large accruals sit unreconciled.

A high volume of exemption certificates remains unvalidated.

ERP or billing systems change (without tax integration).

Ask yourself: Where does operational drag create additional burdens downstream? What tasks are left incomplete because of unclear processes?

The tax flow crunch: Operational inefficiencies lead to financial concerns like locked-up cash from overpaid taxes.

Audit red flags

Regular system checks are a key way to uncover information. You may be putting yourself at risk if your business has:

No process for formally assessing nexus exposure

Prior audit findings that were never fully corrected

Situations where use tax is not systematically accrued

Limited reviews on intercompany or cross-border transactions

Ask yourself: Does my business have reviews and audit procedures that keep our processes transparent?

The tax flow crunch: Audit issues can result in lump-sum audit assessments or penalties from unresolved noncompliance.