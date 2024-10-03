The risks and challenges of navigating regulated business licenses

Even if you run a single convenience store, it can be tough to comply with licensing regulations. The multitude of products sold can include prepared foods like pizza and wieners, motor fuel and propane, cigarettes and vaping cartridges, beer, wine, liquor, and packaged goods. Each of these products may require obtaining licenses from federal, state, county, and local jurisdictions.

License challenges are compounded if you have multiple stores. Store managers can be responsible for obtaining eight to 10 or more licenses for each location, plus you must keep up with license and permit renewals.

Noncompliance consequences can include fines, reputational damage, and even store closures. Given the severe impacts that can come from mistakes, convenience store operators should give as much attention to regulatory compliance as they do to selling.