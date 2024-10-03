The risks and challenges of navigating regulated business licenses

Licensing requirements for convenience stores vary depending on what you sell and where you sell.
You’ll need federal, state, county, or local licenses for both your business and regulated products like tobacco, alcohol, lottery tickets, or prepared foods. Some of these licenses, including alcohol and tobacco, require background checks and fingerprinting.
Even items you may not think would be regulated, like fishing bait, may require another license.
Where your store is located matters because you’re always beholden to the whims of the jurisdiction making the rules. Two stores in the same ZIP code could be in different jurisdictions and need different licenses.
Keeping track of all these licenses can be difficult. Nearly all (90%) of managers surveyed said their licensing function is centralized. This response suggests these managers recognize the importance of centralized license management as a best practice.