Selling in the US as a software company

‘Nexus’ is the U.S. term for sales tax liability, and there are two kinds of nexus to be aware of. First, by operating in a particular state, you establish physical nexus — there are other triggers, but this is the most common. By reaching a certain value of sales (e.g. $100,000 worth of sales) a company establishes economic nexus. Having either kind of nexus means you need to remit sales tax to the relevant local authority.

Software companies are primarily digital. As such, they don’t need physical stores or warehouses to sell their goods, and don’t need to worry as much about having physical nexus — and thus sales tax liability — in multiple states.



However, the introduction of economic nexus in 2018 meant having physical locations is no longer the sole deciding factor in sales tax liability. In fact, a software business well below the state’s economic nexus threshold might still have to collect sales tax if the business has a presence within the state’s borders, thus achieving physical nexus.



The United States taxes on a ‘benefits received’ principle, which means that when you’re investigating your potential sales tax liability, your first question should be ‘where are the benefits of these products being received’. A software company must know where their product will be used so they can apply the correct tax.



For instance, if you’re billing a business in New York, you need to know if they’re based there or just visiting. If the business is actually based in another state, there can be tax implications because digital sales tax varies between different states.



A great way to discover potential sales tax liabilities is to use our free sales tax risk assessment tool. It can clearly outline where your software company might have to pay taxes should you expand into the U.S.

