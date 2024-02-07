Should blockchain technology be taxed?

Arizona law currently prohibits a city or town in the state from prohibiting or otherwise restricting an individual from running a node on blockchain technology (aka, “providing computer power to validate or encrypt transactions in blockchain technology”) in a residence. According to the statute, “the regulation of the act of running a node on blockchain technology in a residence is of statewide concern.”
A handful of lawmakers in Arizona want to make the law a bit broader. Senate Bill 1127, introduced on January 22, 2024, would prohibit cities, towns, and counties in the state from imposing a tax or fee on running a node on blockchain technology in a residence.
Scott Peterson notes that most local zoning authorities prohibit commercial business from operating in a building zoned as a residence. He noticed that SB 1127 says nothing about overriding zoning authority.
This isn’t the first time such a bill has been introduced in the Grand Canyon State. In fact, the Arizona Legislature narrowly passed a substantially similar bill (Senate Bill 1236) in 2023. Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed it, noting that it “broadly defines ‘blockchain technology’ and prevents local policymaking concerning an emergent and potentially energy-intensive economic activity.”
SB 1127 is unlikely to make it to the governor’s desk this year, and frankly, Governor Hobbs would probably veto it if it did. However, her veto message for SB 1236 said she’s looking forward to finding “bipartisan solutions that support a thriving economy and technological innovation,” so we probably haven’t seen the last of this issue.
Peterson reminds that while cryptocurrency may be used as a form of payment, it isn’t actual money. Crypto is an asset, like gold. “Logically, exempting crypto mining should follow how a state treats mining for other types of assets.”
According to the Arizona Department of Revenue, anyone in the business of mining, quarrying or producing for sale, profit, or commercial use any nonmetal mineral product is subject to the transaction privilege tax under the mining classification.
Read more about the blockchain and related technologies and tax trends in the software section of our annual report, Avalara Tax Changes.