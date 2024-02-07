Should blockchain technology be taxed?

Yes, and no. The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) has “found gaps in regulatory authority” related to blockchain technology. In a 2023 report on the issue, GAO recommended Congress consider legislation for federal oversight of nonsecurity crypto-asset spot markets and stablecoins. It also recommended financial regulators identify and address blockchain-related risks.

As for the states, 28 considered bills concerning blockchain, smart contracts, and verifiable credentials in 2022, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL). During the 2023 legislative session, 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico introduced bills or deliberated pending legislation related to digital assets and/or the blockchain.

“There have generally been two approaches to regulation at the state level,” observes Global Legal Insights. Some states are establishing favorable policies to promote blockchain technology, while others are “making it harder for blockchain companies to operate within their borders.”

Whether states want to promote or inhibit blockchain technology is shaping the tax policies they’re developing.

“State and local governments have several options to incentivize or discourage blockchain,” explains David Lingerfelt, Senior Director of Indirect Tax at Avalara. “They can exempt from property tax the personal property used in blockchain mining (e.g., computers and servers), or tax it. They can exempt from sales tax the purchase of material and equipment used in blockchain mining, or tax it. They can impose an excise tax on the mining activity to discourage it; this is largely done to counter the excessive energy consumption the industry is known for. Finally, states can prohibit local impositions to simplify compliance.”

These are actions the general business community would like states to take broadly, reminds Scott Peterson, VP of Government Relations at Avalara. He says the question should be why states would grant incentives for blockchain technology when they don’t provide a similar incentive for traditional technology.