When you’re selling digital products, you need to understand how states define digital goods for sales tax. Unfortunately, there’s no single governing legal definition.

Digital content often doesn’t fit tidily into state sales tax definitions because most sales tax laws were created before such products were even conceived. All states with a sales tax apply it to most “tangible personal property” — but an ebook can’t be held like a physical book, and a streamed movie can’t be grasped like a DVD.

Nonetheless, some states have tried to make existing laws fit newer products. Some don’t tax digital products because they’re intangible, while others treat intangible goods as taxable tangible personal property because they can be seen or experienced.

Some states use existing laws as guidelines: If a product is taxable in its tangible form, then it’s taxable in its intangible form. Other states have added new definitions to their tax laws and specified how sales tax applies to certain digital goods.

The 24 states that are members of the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement (SSUTA, or SST states) must adhere to a standardized definition for certain electronically transferred products. “Specified digital products,” include digital audio works, digital audiovisual works, and digital books. Yet these are merely standardized definitions: SST states can tax or exempt digital products as they see fit.

Unfortunately, some states have not updated their tax laws or guidelines to address digital products sales tax; taxpayers must make the best of existing laws.