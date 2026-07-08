Arizona. “Tangible personal property” means personal property that may be seen, weighed, measured, felt, or touched or that is in any other manner perceptible to the senses. The Arizona Department of Revenue generally treats digital goods and software as taxable.
Arkansas. Specified digital products, including but not limited to music, reading material, ringtones, software, and video, are generally taxable when sold to a purchaser who is an end user with the right of permanent use or less than permanent use.
Digital subscriptions to newspapers, journals, periodicals, and academic databases are exempt from Arkansas sales and use tax, as are computer software and video games delivered electronically or by load and leave. See Arkansas Code § 26-52-301(1)(B) and § 26-52-304. Arkansas is an SST state.
Colorado. Digital products are generally taxable, though electronically delivered software is exempt. The enactment of HB 26-1223 repeals the exemption for downloaded software effective January 1, 2027; all software available for repeated sale and license qualifies as tangible property as of that date and is subject to sales and use tax.
However, HB 26-1223 exempts downloaded software governed by a negotiable license agreement or developed for use by a particular user.
Connecticut. Digital goods and electronically accessed or transferred canned or prewritten software sold for personal use are subject to the standard 6.35% rate as of October 1, 2019; electronically accessed or transferred canned or prewritten software sold to a business for business use is subject to a reduced rate of 1%.
Georgia. Sales of specified digital products, other digital goods, and digital codes sold to an end user in the state are subject to Georgia sales and use tax as of January 1, 2024, provided the end user receives the right of permanent use of the products and the transaction isn’t conditioned upon continued payment by the end user. See Rule 560-12-2-.118. Georgia is an SST state.
Hawaii. Digital products are subject to Hawaii’s general excise tax, or GET.
Idaho. Digital books, digital games, digital music, and digital videos are taxable regardless of the delivery or access method, but only if the buyer has a permanent right to use them. Leases or rentals of these digital products are not taxable, nor are digital subscriptions. Other information stored in an electronic medium is taxable tangible personal property only if transferred to the user on storage media that’s retained by the user.
Digital subscriptions and charges to access remotely accessed computer software are not taxable in Idaho. Sales of digital photographs are taxable when sold and delivered to the buyer on storage media and not taxable when sold and delivered to the buyer electronically.
Indiana. Specified digital products are taxable when the end user has the right of permanent use that’s not conditioned upon continued payment. A digital code that may be used to obtain a product transferred electronically is taxed in the same manner as the product. Because digital photographs aren’t included in the definition of specified digital products, they are exempt. Indiana is an SST state.
- Iowa. Specified digital products are generally taxable unless purchased by a commercial enterprise and used exclusively by or furnished to that commercial enterprise. Specified digital products include: digital audio-visual works; digital audio works; digital visual works (e.g., images and clip art); e-books and other digital written works, including academic articles, magazines, and catalogues; other forms of digital products, such as greeting cards, images, video or electronic games, or entertainment, news or information products; and computer software applications.
Fun fact: When Iowa lawmakers grant an exemption for an entity, they also need to establish an exemption for digital goods sold to that entity. Iowa is an SST state.
Kentucky. Digital property is generally subject to Kentucky sales tax unless specifically excluded or exempted. Per KRS 139.010(4)-(9), digital property includes digital audio works, digital books, finished artwork, digital photographs, periodicals, newspapers, magazines, video greeting cards, audio greeting cards, video games, electronic games, and any digital code related to this property.
Kentucky sales tax also applies to prewritten computer software, including AI-powered applications, whether delivered as a download or accessed remotely as Software as a Service (SaaS). Kentucky is an SST state.
Louisiana. Effective January 1, 2025, Louisiana taxes digital audio and audiovisual works, digital books, digital codes, digital apps and games, and digital periodicals and discussion forums.
Taxable digital products include any otherwise taxable tangible personal property that is transferred electronically, including prewritten computer access services, and information services (collectively referred to as “digital products and services”). See the Louisiana Department of Revenue, Sales and Use Tax on Digital Products and Related Services.
Maine. Sales tax applies to products transferred electronically, which means electronically transferred products that would be taxable when sold in “nondigital physical form.” See Me. Rev. Stat. Ann. §1752(9-E).
Maryland. Digital products and digital codes are subject to Maryland sales and use tax as of March 14, 2021. Digital advertising services are taxed as of January 1, 2022. And effective July 1, 2025, Maryland applies a 3% sales and use tax to data or information technology services, and system software or application software publishing services. See the Maryland Comptroller for more details.
Minnesota. Specified digital products, other digital products (including online video and computer gaming), and digital codes are taxable. However, digital photographs and drawings are exempt, as are charts and graphs, data or financial reports, and access to digital news articles. Minnesota is an SST state.
Mississippi. Specified digital products (including digital photographs) are generally subject to Mississippi sales and use tax. Digital codes that allow the purchaser to obtain a digital product are taxed in the same manner as the digital product.
Computer software and related services are also taxable unless the software is maintained on a server located outside the state and accessible for use only via the internet. See Title 35 Mississippi State Tax Commission Part IV Sales and Use Tax.
Nebraska. Digital audio works, digital audiovisual works, digital books, and digital codes are generally taxable if the products are taxable when delivered on tangible storage media. Digital codes that provide rights to obtain taxable digital products are also taxable.
Products not included in the definition of digital audio works, digital audiovisual works, or digital books — including digital audio files not stored on the purchaser’s communication device, audio or video greeting cards, electronic or video games, and digital magazines, newspapers, and periodicals — are not taxable (see Revenue Ruling 01-11-3). Nebraska is an SST state.
New Jersey. Specified digital products are generally subject to New Jersey sales and use tax, as are receipts for installing, maintaining, servicing, or repairing specified digital products. Information services are also taxable.
Other types of property delivered electronically, such as digital photographs, digital newspapers, and digital magazines and periodicals sold by subscription, are not subject to tax. See also Publication ANJ-21. New Jersey is an SST state.
New Mexico. Digital goods are generally subject to New Mexico gross receipts tax. See additional information on New Mexico’s sales tax sourcing rules.
North Carolina. Sales and use tax applies to digital audio works, audiovisual works, books, greeting cards, photographs, and publications (e.g., magazines, newspapers, newsletters, reports). The tax applies whether the purchaser has the right to use the digital goods permanently or to use it without making continued payments. North Carolina is an SST state.
Ohio. Specified digital products are taxable whether rented or owned. Prewritten software and streaming services are taxable, for example, but digital photographs and newspapers are exempt. See also R.C. 5739.01(B)(12). Ohio is an SST state.
- Pennsylvania. The commonwealth’s 6% sales and use tax applies to the purchase of digital products delivered to a customer electronically, digitally, or by streaming. Taxable digital products include apps, books, canned software, electronic greeting cards, games, music, photographs, and video.
- Puerto Rico. Electronically transferred digital audio works, digital audiovisual works, digital codes, or other digital works are generally subject to Puerto Rico sales tax. “Other digital products” may include greeting cards, images, video or electronic games or entertainment, electronic group memberships to obtain exclusive electronic or audiovisual data, news or information products, digital storage products, computer software applications, or any other digital products.
Rhode Island. Specified digital products are subject to Rhode Island sales and use tax as of October 1, 2019. Taxable products include digital books, digital movies and TV shows, digital music, and related items that are streamed or downloaded to computers, phones, or other devices, as well as subscriptions to streaming audio and streaming visual products.
Products that fall outside the definition of “specified digital products,” like electronically delivered greeting cards, magazines, newspapers, and photographs, are typically exempt. Rhode Island is an SST state.
South Dakota. Any product transferred electronically is subject to sales and use tax in South Dakota. A digital code that may be used to obtain an electronically transferred product is taxed in the same manner as the product transferred. See SDCL Chapter 10-45. South Dakota is an SST state.
Tennessee. The sale, lease, licensing, and use of specified digital products (digital audio works, audiovisual works, and books) are subject to Tennessee sales tax, as is final artwork delivered in digital form. Tennessee sales and use tax also applies to any charges for the permanent or temporary right to access video game digital products.
Digital magazines and newspapers; digital photographs; and data processing and information services are typically exempt from Tennessee sales and use tax. Tennessee is an associate member of SST.
Texas. Digital goods are taxable in Texas if the items would be taxable when delivered in physical form. Per Texas Code Sec. 151.010, the sale or use of a taxable item in electronic form instead of on physical media does not alter the item’s tax status.
Data processing services are also subject to Texas sales tax, but 20% of the total amount charged for data processing services is exempt from tax. If the data processing service is also taxable as another type of taxable service other than an information service, the 20% exemption does not apply.
Utah. Products transferred electronically are subject to Utah sales tax. See the Utah State Tax Commission. Utah is an SST state.
The enactment of Senate Bill 162 in March 2026, clarifies that effective July 1, 2026, sales and use tax applies to amounts paid or charged to access digital audio-visual works, digital audio works, digital books, or gaming services, including streaming and subscription-based access services, regardless of how the content is delivered. The bill also clarifies that tax applies to prewritten computer sofware delivered electronically or by load and leave, or seller-hosted prewritten computer software.
Vermont. Specified digital products, including music, reading materials, ringtones, and remotely accessed prewritten software, are generally taxable. Digital videos are also taxable, but digital photographs and newspapers are exempt. Vermont is an SST state.
Washington. Sales and use tax applies to all digital products, regardless of how they’re accessed or whether the purchaser obtains a permanent or nonpermanent right of use. Taxable digital goods include data, facts, images, information, (movies, pictures), and sounds (music).
Effective October 1, 2025, Washington sales tax also applies to custom software, the customization of prewritten software, and information technology services. Washington is an SST state.
Wisconsin. Wisconsin sales and use tax generally applies to the sales of and the storage, use, or other consumption in Wisconsin of “specified digital goods,” “additional digital goods,” and “digital codes.” However, specified digital goods are exempt if the sale of such goods in tangible form is exempt.
Examples of taxable “additional digital goods” include electronic greeting cards, finished artwork, other news or information products, periodicals (though certain subscriptions to electronically transferred magazines are exempt), and video or electronic games. Newspapers are exempt whether transferred electronically or in paper form. Wisconsin is an SST state.
Wyoming. Digital products and digital codes delivered electronically are subject to Wyoming sales tax when transferred to the purchaser for permanent use. Digital products include but aren’t limited to software, music, video, reading materials, or ringtones. Wyoming is an SST state.
Washington, D.C. Sales tax applies to digital audiovisual works, digital audio works, digital books, digital codes, digital applications and games, digital news and periodicals, and any other otherwise taxable tangible personal property whether electronically or digitally delivered, streamed, or accessed, and whether purchased singly, by subscription, or in any other manner, including maintenance, updates, and support. See the Office of Tax and Revenue for additional details.