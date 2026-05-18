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May 18, 2026

The ultimate guide to financing business tax liabilities

Bret Lawrence

While business tax liabilities are common, they don’t have to derail cash flow.

 

For many businesses, the challenge isn’t just knowing what’s owed — it’s timing. Seasonal revenue, fixed tax deadlines, and growth periods often create short-term cash flow gaps, a situation even healthy businesses experience.

 

Avalara has long helped businesses manage tax compliance with confidence across jurisdictions. Extending that expertise into working capital via Avalara Capital is a natural evolution.

 

By bringing compliance and access to capital into one trusted platform, businesses can address tax obligations without slow, invasive, or disconnected financing.

 

This guide covers:

 

  • When tax liabilities arise and why
  • Which liabilities most often require financing
  • How finance leaders evaluate lending options

 

When do business tax liabilities commonly arise?

Several drivers explain why businesses seek loans for taxes:

 

1. Timing mismatches between revenue and tax schedules

 

Taxes are due on fixed deadlines set by the IRS and state authorities, regardless of when customer payments actually come in.

 

A business may record revenue before cash hits the bank, while sales, payroll, or estimated income tax payments still come due. This mismatch is especially common for B2B companies with longer payment cycles.

 

2. Seasonality and growth spikes

 

Cash flow can tighten during slow seasons, even when tax payments stay the same. Growth can create similar pressure — higher revenue often comes with higher tax obligations, while expansion costs absorb available cash.

 

In these moments, businesses grow on paper while liquidity tightens.

 

3. Audit adjustments

 

Audits, especially sales and use tax audits, can uncover past liabilities businesses never budgeted for. These assessments often arrive as lump sums, increasing tax exposure overnight and creating an urgent need for financing.

 

4. Multi-jurisdictional compliance complexity

 

As businesses expand into new states or cities, tax requirements quickly become harder to manage. Each jurisdiction has its own rules, thresholds, and filing schedules. Even well-equipped finance teams can miss an obligation when tax requirements change or new locations are added.

 

The Avalara Sales Tax Risk Assessment and Sales Tax Laws by State guidance help businesses identify exposure early. But if liabilities surface late, financing provides a practical safeguard.

 

5. The “surprise tax bill” problem

 

Missed nexus triggers, misclassified transactions, or delayed registrations can lead to unexpected assessments. These surprise liabilities may cause businesses to seek urgent loans for IRS payment or state tax obligations, especially during periods of growth.

 

Which forms of business tax liability are most likely to require financing?

Federal taxes are the most common reason businesses need financing, followed by state and local taxes.

 

Overview

 

 

Tax type

Likelihood of financing

Key considerations

Federal

High

Income, payroll, and excise taxes

State

Moderate

Vary widely by state; Include sales and use, income, and franchise taxes

Local

Low

Property, local business, and city-level taxes

 

 

It comes down to size and enforcement — federal and state tax bills are usually larger, and penalties can add up fast if payments are late.

 

Taxes that often require financing

 

The table below highlights which tax categories most often push businesses to seek loans for taxes or to opt for structured payment schedules.

 

Tax category

How often it comes up

Cash-flow impact

Why financing is common

Sales and use tax

Monthly/Quarterly

High

Costs add up quickly; Requirements vary across states; Retroactive assessments are common

Payroll taxes

Every pay period

High

Enforcement is strict; Penalties escalate quickly; Issues often addressed during cash crunches

Penalties and interest

Ongoing once assessed

Moderate

Urgency and costs increase; Balances are often layered onto existing tax liabilities

 

 

Sales and use tax

 

These taxes are collected frequently and can add up quickly, often having a greater impact on cash flow than expected. Operating in multiple states adds complexity, and retroactive nexus assessments can create surprise liabilities.

 

Payroll taxes

 

Payroll taxes are nonnegotiable and heavily enforced. Missing a payment can result in penalties, liens, or personal liability. Businesses usually turn to financing when cash runs tight and timing matters.

 

Penalties and interest

 

Penalties and interest rarely start the problem — they usually add to existing tax balances. While they’re not often the main reason for financing, they may make delays more costly and increase urgency.

 

Financing options and the pros and cons of each

The financing landscape varies in speed, cost, risk, and administrative burden. Evaluating options side by side clarifies which tools fit different scenarios.

 

Overview

 

 

Financing type

Pros

Cons

Best fit for

Bank term loans

Low rates, predictable payments

Slow approval, heavy documentation

Planned, long-term needs

SBA loans

Favorable terms, capped rates

Long timelines, might involve collateral

Asset-backed, stable businesses

Business lines of credit

Flexible revolving access to funds

Fees, short repayment windows

Short-term needs with quick repayment

Merchant cash advance

Very fast funding

High cost, aggressive repayment

True emergencies

Online lenders

Fast, easy applications

Higher rates, shorter terms

Time-sensitive obligations

Credit cards

Immediate access

High APRs, low limits

Smaller balances, short-term gaps

IRS/State plans

Pay authorities directly

Ongoing interest and penalties

When external financing isn’t available

Embedded tax capital

Integrated with compliance, fast access to funds

Platform-dependent

Managing tax, cash flow, and compliance together

 

Traditional lending

Bank term loans

 

Bank term loans provide a fixed amount of capital repaid over a set period, typically with lower interest rates and predictable payments. They work best for planned, long-term tax liabilities, but slow approval timelines and extensive documentation make them less practical for urgent or unexpected needs.

 

Small Business Administration (SBA) loans

 

SBA loans are government-backed loans that offer favorable terms, capped rates, and long repayment periods. They’re a good fit for businesses with assets and steady cash flow that can manage long-term, predictable payments, though approvals can take time and may require collateral.

 

Business lines of credit

 

A business line of credit provides flexible access to funds, enabling businesses to draw from as needed, repay, and borrow again (similar to a credit card). They’re useful for short-term or smaller tax obligations, but fees and short repayment windows mean they require careful management to avoid cash flow strain.

 

Short-term and alternative financing

 

 

Merchant cash advance

 

A merchant cash advance provides a lump sum upfront that’s repaid through a percentage of future sales. Merchant cash advances offer fast access to capital with a high likelihood of approval, but come with high costs, aggressive repayment, and no credit-building benefits — making them best for true short-term emergencies.

 

Online lenders

 

Online lenders provide funding through digital platforms with fast, simplified applications and flexible qualification criteria. The trade-off is higher interest rates and shorter repayment terms, which makes them best suited for time-sensitive obligations.

 

Credit cards

 

Business credit cards offer immediate access to funds and can provide rewards or cash-back benefits. However, high APRs, borrowing limits, and personal guarantees often make them practical only for smaller tax liabilities or short-term gaps.

 

Tax authority-based options

 

IRS and state installment agreements allow businesses to pay tax balances over time directly to the taxing authorities. While they can provide relief when other financing isn’t available, these plans often come with rigid terms, ongoing interest, and penalties that can increase the total cost over time.

 

Proprietary tax intelligence tools

 

 

Embedded working capital

 

Embedded tax financing solutions are built directly into tax compliance platforms (like Avalara AvaTax), using real business and tax data to inform access to capital. By combining compliance insight with financing in one place, they offer fast, fair, and flexible access to funds without extra portals, paperwork, or disruptions — making them a great fit for businesses managing tax, cash flow, and compliance together.

 

See Avalara in action: How Comcast and Zillow met their tax needs efficiently using a single, accessible platform.

 

Evaluation criteria for choosing a tax liability financing option

Finance leaders evaluating loans for IRS debt or other tax obligations typically focus on:

 

  • Cost of capital vs. cost of non-compliance: Interest costs weighed against penalties, interest, and enforcement risk.
  • Repayment alignment: Schedules that match cash inflows reduce operational strain.
  • Credit impact: Hard credit checks and balance sheet effects vary widely.
  • Administrative burden: Documentation, approvals, and ongoing management effort.
  • Transparency and advisor visibility: Clear pricing and integration with financial oversight.

 

Embedded tax financing options that leverage existing financial data can reduce both friction and risk, particularly for small and midsize businesses.

 

Transform tax liabilities into business momentum

Tax liabilities don’t have to deter growth. With the right financing tool, they become manageable events rather than disruptive challenges.

 

Avalara Capital is embedded directly into the Avalara platform, combining tax intelligence and working capital into a single ecosystem. Businesses can address their obligations quickly without the slow, invasive lending process.

 

The result: Preserved cash flow, continuous compliance, and tax obligations managed as a strategic asset (not a setback).

 

Key takeaways:

 

  • Tax financing can serve as a strategic liquidity tool, not a failure signal.
  • Sales and payroll taxes are the most common financing drivers.
  • Embedded, compliance-aware financing reduces friction and risk.

 

Learn more about Avalara Capital financing options for AvaTax users.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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