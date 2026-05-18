Several drivers explain why businesses seek loans for taxes:

1. Timing mismatches between revenue and tax schedules

Taxes are due on fixed deadlines set by the IRS and state authorities, regardless of when customer payments actually come in.

A business may record revenue before cash hits the bank, while sales, payroll, or estimated income tax payments still come due. This mismatch is especially common for B2B companies with longer payment cycles.

2. Seasonality and growth spikes

Cash flow can tighten during slow seasons, even when tax payments stay the same. Growth can create similar pressure — higher revenue often comes with higher tax obligations, while expansion costs absorb available cash.

In these moments, businesses grow on paper while liquidity tightens.

3. Audit adjustments

Audits, especially sales and use tax audits, can uncover past liabilities businesses never budgeted for. These assessments often arrive as lump sums, increasing tax exposure overnight and creating an urgent need for financing.

4. Multi-jurisdictional compliance complexity

As businesses expand into new states or cities, tax requirements quickly become harder to manage. Each jurisdiction has its own rules, thresholds, and filing schedules. Even well-equipped finance teams can miss an obligation when tax requirements change or new locations are added.

The Avalara Sales Tax Risk Assessment and Sales Tax Laws by State guidance help businesses identify exposure early. But if liabilities surface late, financing provides a practical safeguard.

5. The “surprise tax bill” problem

Missed nexus triggers, misclassified transactions, or delayed registrations can lead to unexpected assessments. These surprise liabilities may cause businesses to seek urgent loans for IRS payment or state tax obligations, especially during periods of growth.