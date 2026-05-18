Traditional lending
Bank term loans
Bank term loans provide a fixed amount of capital repaid over a set period, typically with lower interest rates and predictable payments. They work best for planned, long-term tax liabilities, but slow approval timelines and extensive documentation make them less practical for urgent or unexpected needs.
Small Business Administration (SBA) loans
SBA loans are government-backed loans that offer favorable terms, capped rates, and long repayment periods. They’re a good fit for businesses with assets and steady cash flow that can manage long-term, predictable payments, though approvals can take time and may require collateral.
Business lines of credit
A business line of credit provides flexible access to funds, enabling businesses to draw from as needed, repay, and borrow again (similar to a credit card). They’re useful for short-term or smaller tax obligations, but fees and short repayment windows mean they require careful management to avoid cash flow strain.
Short-term and alternative financing
Merchant cash advance
A merchant cash advance provides a lump sum upfront that’s repaid through a percentage of future sales. Merchant cash advances offer fast access to capital with a high likelihood of approval, but come with high costs, aggressive repayment, and no credit-building benefits — making them best for true short-term emergencies.
Online lenders
Online lenders provide funding through digital platforms with fast, simplified applications and flexible qualification criteria. The trade-off is higher interest rates and shorter repayment terms, which makes them best suited for time-sensitive obligations.
Credit cards
Business credit cards offer immediate access to funds and can provide rewards or cash-back benefits. However, high APRs, borrowing limits, and personal guarantees often make them practical only for smaller tax liabilities or short-term gaps.
Tax authority-based options
IRS and state installment agreements allow businesses to pay tax balances over time directly to the taxing authorities. While they can provide relief when other financing isn’t available, these plans often come with rigid terms, ongoing interest, and penalties that can increase the total cost over time.
Proprietary tax intelligence tools
Embedded working capital
Embedded tax financing solutions are built directly into tax compliance platforms (like Avalara AvaTax), using real business and tax data to inform access to capital. By combining compliance insight with financing in one place, they offer fast, fair, and flexible access to funds without extra portals, paperwork, or disruptions — making them a great fit for businesses managing tax, cash flow, and compliance together.
See Avalara in action: How Comcast and Zillow met their tax needs efficiently using a single, accessible platform.