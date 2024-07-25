Wayfair 2.0 averted, for now

On October 20, 2021, Lakewood gave Wayfair a notice for a whopping $604,322.17 in unpaid local sales tax, penalties, and interest for the period May 2018 through July 2021: $460,518.69 in tax, $46,051.87 in penalties, and $97,751.61 in interest — plus any interest accruing after the date of the notice.

Physical presence nexus

According to the ensuing legal complaint, Wayfair began employing drivers to make deliveries in Lakewood and other parts of the state from its Aurora facility sometime around July 16, 2018. The “vast majority” of Wayfair’s sales into Lakewood were reportedly “delivered from out-of-state locations by common carrier.” A “small number” were “delivered by Wayfair truck drivers from its Aurora facility.”

Exactly how many deliveries comprise “a small number” is unclear. The Lakewood Municipal Code of July 2018 holds that a person is “engaged in business in the city” and therefore liable for Lakewood sales and use tax if it’s 1) a retailer in the state of Colorado and 2) makes more than one delivery into the city within a 12-month period.

The audit period began before the South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. ruling, and before the state of Colorado established economic nexus and began taxing remote sales. So, the case concerns physical nexus. But it’s also about economic nexus because Colorado adopted economic nexus on December 1, 2018, and Lakewood adopted economic nexus on January 16, 2021. Both were during the audit period.

Economic nexus and Colorado’s move toward simplification

Economic nexus laws base a sales tax collection obligation on a remote seller’s sales activity. Jurisdictions generally provide an exception for businesses with very little economic activity in the jurisdiction. Colorado’s economic nexus threshold was initially $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions in the state in the current or previous calendar year. It dropped the 200-transactions threshold as of April 14, 2019.

Lakewood’s economic nexus code uses the same threshold as Colorado. Retailers with no physical nexus in the state of Colorado must collect and remit Lakewood sales tax when they make retail sales into Lakewood and:

Their sales into the state during the previous calendar year exceeded the state’s economic nexus threshold; or In the current calendar year, 90 days have passed following the month in which they made retail sales into the state exceeding the state’s economic nexus threshold

On January 16, 2021, the same day economic nexus took effect in Lakewood, the city joined the Colorado State Department of Revenue Sales and Use Tax System, or SUTS. This one-stop portal was created to facilitate the collection and remittance of sales tax in the state.

SUTS functions as the single point of remittance for state and state-administered sales taxes. Colorado allows — but does not require — self-collecting home-rule districts to participate as well. There’s a list of participating home-rule, self-collecting jurisdictions on the Colorado Department of Revenue website.

Lakewood didn’t offer a comparable system for businesses prior to joining SUTS, despite having a complicated local tax system. There are at least 12 different zip codes within the city limits of Lakewood, many with addresses both inside and outside the city limits. Indeed, the sales tax rate in Lakewood’s Belmar district was different from the rate in effect in other parts of Lakewood during the audit period, and the rate for businesses located in the district was different from the rate for businesses located outside the district. This is described at length in pages 7–10 of the legal complaint.

Whether physical or economic or both, Lakewood determined Wayfair had nexus with the city during the audit period and was therefore liable for unpaid sales tax, penalties, and interest.

In response, Wayfair sued.