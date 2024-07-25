Wayfair 2.0 averted, for now

Though it doesn’t feature Wayfair, a similar case may be brewing in Illinois. Two different out-of-state retailers claim the Illinois remote sales and use tax laws are unduly burdensome.

In a petition lodged with the Illinois Independent Tax Tribunal on November 28, 2023, Florida-based PetMeds argues Illinois discriminates against interstate commerce because remote retailers must collect Retailers Occupation Tax (state and local rates) based on the delivery address (destination sourcing), while in-state sellers collect the tax in effect at their place of business (origin sourcing). So, the rate imposed on a remote seller could be higher for a customer than the rate would be if they bought from an in-state seller.

The complaint also points out that out-of-state retailers with a physical presence in the state that ship goods to Illinois consumers from out-of-state locations charge a state-level use tax on those sales, while retailers with no physical presence in Illinois must charge both state and local tax based on the delivery address. For remote retailers, the company argues, complying with sales and use tax requirements in Illinois is unduly burdensome.

In short, the company insists the state’s Leveling the Playing Field laws have not leveled the playing field at all. Quite the opposite.

The second Illinois case involves a computer supply telemarketing company with no physical presence in illinois. The company argues, in part, that:

Illinois created an unconstitutional undue burden by requiring the company to collect Illinois use tax less than four months after the Wayfair decision. (Illinois began enforcing economic nexus on October 1, 2018.)

The state’s economic nexus statute violates the Commerce Clause as applied to the company, which does not have extensive virtual contacts with Illinois.

The state’s Leveling the Playing Field Act discriminates against interstate commerce and remote retailers like the petitioner and so violates the Commerce Clause.

We’re watching these two cases with interest. A bill sitting on the desk of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker would eliminate one of the issues. “This legislation would equalize the obligation for businesses that ship from outside the state but have physical presence in Illinois,” says Scott Peterson, VP of Government Relations at Avalara. “While this is being done to try to fix a perceived Constitutional issue, it will result in even more sellers having to collect using the complicated destination basis, while those in the state still get to collect on the simpler origin basis.

What about Colorado and other home-rule states?

Unless another self-collecting jurisdiction in Colorado issues a weighty sales tax assessment for past tax periods on a company with deep pockets, there may not be another Wayfair case in Colorado. The state’s taken huge strides toward simplifying its sales tax system for both in-state and out-of-state sellers.

Past simplification measures in Colorado include eliminating the 200-transactions economic nexus threshold, implementing destination sourcing for in-state businesses, and instituting SUTS. And earlier this year, the Colorado Legislature passed laws prohibiting self-administering home-rule jurisdictions from requiring businesses with no physical presence in the state to register with the local tax authorities or collect and remit local sales and use taxes.

Additional sales tax simplification measures in Colorado are to come. For example, effective July 1, 2025, Colorado is harmonizing state administration of local sales and use taxes.

The home-rule states of Alabama and Louisiana are also working to simplify their onerous sales and use tax systems. Louisiana recently dodged a potential Wayfair 2.0 lawsuit when it eliminated its own economic nexus transaction test. An Arizona-based online retailer that was suing the state no longer had standing once the transaction threshold was eliminated so dropped its case against the Pelican State. However, the law eliminating the transaction test should help simplify sales tax compliance for other taxpayers because it requires the state to establish a single-remittance system.

Yet businesses know how burdensome even simplified sales and use tax requirements can be, especially for companies with a requirement to collect and remit sales tax in multiple states.

Businesses of all sizes can reduce the burden of compliance by automating collection and remittance with Avalara AvaTax. Curious? Here’s more information about automating tax compliance.