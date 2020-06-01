Wayfair turns 2, but survey shows many businesses still unaware of economic nexus

One key takeaway is that size matters. Over time, Wayfair-related laws are having a greater impact on ESBs: In December 2019, 44% of respondents representing ESBs said tax-related laws resulting from Wayfair impacted their business; by March 2020, that number had jumped to 69%. During the same period, the impact of Wayfair-related laws on the more-aware SMB and MM/ENT sectors decreased.
ESBs also had the lowest awareness of Wayfair-related laws. Not knowing about Wayfair or resulting economic nexus laws could lead to a lack of compliance in one or more states, and thus create a greater impact if new obligations are discovered. Manual compliance could also be a contributing factor. Very small businesses typically have fewer resources to devote to sales tax compliance and are more likely to handle it manually. This is a hassle under the best of circumstances; for businesses required to collect and remit in multiple states, it can quickly become extremely burdensome.
Most state economic nexus laws do provide an exception for small retailers whose sales are below a certain threshold: In South Dakota, the threshold is $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions in the current or previous calendar year; in New York, it’s $500,000 in sales during the previous four sales tax quarters. Because thresholds in each state vary, businesses must constantly monitor their sales into all states. And because a threshold can be as low as $100,000 or 200 transactions, economic nexus can affect even very small businesses.
Another key takeaway is that automated sales tax solutions can help ease the pain of compliance.
Simplifying registration/licensing. 45% of businesses surveyed have new registration requirements as a result of South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. and resulting state laws. A business cannot start collecting sales tax in a new state without first registering with the tax authority and paying any fees needed to obtain a sales tax permit and/or business license. The more states where registration is required, the more of a hassle this is because every state has a different application and process.
Off-loading registration and licensing saves both time and effort, especially for companies that sell throughout the U.S. Avalara State Sales Tax Registration offers a solution.
Simplifying sales tax compliance. Many respondents use an automated solution, like Avalara, to help manage sales tax obligations sparked by the Wayfair decision.
In addition to offering registration services, Avalara automates sales tax rate calculation, filing and remittance, and exemption or resale certificate management. With more than 700 prebuilt integrations, the platform connects to the most widely used business management applications, from accounting software and ecommerce platforms to point-of-sale and mobile commerce solutions. And it combines technology and tax expertise to help businesses of all sizes manage sales and use tax and other transaction taxes.
Avalara serves businesses across the United States and around the world. Additional resources for businesses to help understand and navigate the Wayfair decision and economic nexus laws can be found at our South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. resource center.