Wayfair turns 2, but survey shows many businesses still unaware of economic nexus

South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. represents a turning point for sales tax: Prior to the decision, a state could require a business to register with the tax authority and collect and remit sales tax only if the business had a physical presence in the state. States defined physical presence differently, some rather broadly, but the connection had to be physical in nature.

Wayfair overturned the physical presence rule. A physical presence in a state is no longer the only requisite for sales tax nexus, the connection between a business and taxing authority that creates a sales tax collection obligation. Physical presence in a state still establishes nexus, but it’s no longer the sole trigger for nexus.

The Supreme Court determined the economic and virtual ties between Wayfair, Inc. (and the other respondents) and South Dakota were sufficient to establish sales tax nexus. As a result, states can now base a sales tax collection obligation solely on a remote seller’s economic activity in the state. This is economic nexus.

Within days of the Wayfair decision, Hawaii, Maine, and Vermont began enforcing economic nexus laws that had been waiting in the wings. Other states quickly followed suit, and today, 43 of the 45 states that have a general sales tax (plus Washington, D.C.) have economic nexus. Florida and Missouri are working on adopting it.

South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. was a game changer for states. It enables the state to tax online sales that couldn’t be taxed prior to the decision because the seller was out of state.

Is the same true for businesses? Have they been irrevocably impacted by the Supreme Court decision on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc.?