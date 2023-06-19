What is electronic invoicing (e-invoicing)?

A growing number of countries require the use of e-invoices for business-to-government (B2G) or business-to-business (B2B) transactions. This process automation can lead to great savings and, in many cases, give tax authorities detailed insight into business transactions.
Where there are e-invoicing mandates for business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions, live reporting of issued invoices is also required because consumers cannot read structured data.
Many countries that don’t already have e-invoicing or live reporting mandates are moving in that direction. “E-invoicing is the clear direction of travel for governments and tax authorities around the globe," notes Alex Baulf, Senior Director of Global Indirect Tax at Avalara.
Some jurisdictions take the post-audit model, meaning the e-invoice is sent to tax authorities only after the transaction has been completed.
In other jurisdictions, the tax authority sits in between the seller and the buyer. “Businesses are being forced to submit transaction-level details directly to the tax authority, in close to real time or real time.”
The principal reason for this shift to mandatory use of electronic invoicing is to improve tax compliance. The European Union has a staggering value-added tax (VAT) gap — the difference between the expected and actual VAT collections.