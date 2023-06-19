What is electronic invoicing (e-invoicing)?

Electronic invoicing mandates are spreading. Many businesses will be required to issue and/or receive electronic invoices at some point, and for certain companies operating in some parts of the world, that time is now.

Yet since there are no e-invoicing requirements in the United States, e-invoicing tends to be a foreign concept for U.S. businesses. It shouldn’t be because there are good reasons to implement e-invoicing even without a mandate.

If you’re new to electronic invoicing, this blog post aims to shore up your e-invoicing knowledge by answering commonly asked questions.

What is electronic invoicing, or e-invoicing?

What’s the difference between an invoice and an e-invoice?

How does e-invoicing work?

When is e-invoicing required?

How can e-invoicing impact my business?

What are the benefits of e-invoicing for my business?

How can e-invoicing improve my cash flow?

How do I transition to e-invoicing?