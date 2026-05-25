You generally need to charge sales tax on services when you have nexus with a state, sell a service that’s subject to sales tax in the state, and are registered to collect sales tax in the state. Since service taxes vary by state, it’s important to work with a trusted tax advisor or sales tax solution provider.
No. Only a few states tax all services by default, and even those states exempt certain services. Some states, including California, tax very few services, but states are expanding their sales tax base to include more services. It’s important for businesses to evaluate taxes on services state by state.
You should start collecting sales tax once you’ve established nexus with a state and have confirmed that your services are taxable in that state. Businesses are responsible for knowing when to collect sales tax.
Some states tax services on tangible personal property, such as installation, maintenance, and repair services. A growing number of states are looking to tax digital services.