California, Colorado, Georgia, and Michigan tend to tax few services, though some of these states are looking to broaden their sales tax base.

Some labor services may be subject to California sales tax if they’re involved in the creation or manufacturing of new tangible personal property. For instance, the alteration of a new garment is taxable, but the alteration of used clothing is exempt.

So if you buy a new suit and take it to a tailor, then the tailor must charge California sales tax. But if you wear the suit then decide the jacket needs to be taken in or the sleeves let out, then the tailor wouldn’t charge sales tax on their labor, because that’s considered an exempt repair or restoration service.

Colorado generally taxes services sold with taxable tangible personal property (aka, bundled). The state’s services tax also applies to accommodations as well as to telephone and certain utility services.

While most services are exempt from Georgia sales tax, Georgia taxes the sale of accommodations, in-state transportation of individuals (meaning limos or taxis), sales of admissions, and charges to participate in games and amusement activities. If a service is needed to complete the sale of taxable personal property — like a delivery charge — it would also be taxable.

Most delivery and installation services are not subject to Michigan sales tax so long as the seller separately states the charges and keeps records showing how the tax on these transactions was calculated. However, delivery and installation services are subject to Michigan sales tax if the seller fails to separately state the charges or keep records showing how the tax was calculated.