Why business license compliance is nonnegotiable and how to stay ahead

Your business may be fined, your customers and investors may lose trust, or authorities could even force you to shut your doors. Authorities may allow you to resume operations once you have the right licenses in place.
Start by auditing your existing licenses against all current business activities, locations, and entity structures. Many companies discover gaps when they compare state and local requirements to what’s filed. Avalara License Management can expedite this process by flagging expired licenses and providing a resource to locate any missing licenses.
Numerous events can create new licensing obligations, e.g., opening new locations, changing your company structure, or adding new product lines. Even small shifts, like deciding whether to sell alcohol or adding online sales, may require additional permits.
Ownership depends on your company’s size and structure. Accounting or operations often manage business licenses at smaller businesses. Larger companies might assign responsibility to tax, legal, or compliance teams. Some organizations designate a compliance lead who works with external experts to coordinate renewals and filings.
Automating business license management with a solution like Avalara License Management cuts labor hours spent on tracking renewals, reduces risk of fines or shutdowns, and improves audit readiness. Many businesses find the cost savings from avoiding even one penalty outweighs the investment.