Why business license compliance is nonnegotiable and how to stay ahead

Amid the hustle of scaling operations, opening new locations, or expanding product lines, it’s easy for businesses to overlook one unglamorous but critical requirement: business license compliance. Yet ignoring it could cost far more than a forgotten renewal fee.

For example, in May 2025, a San Francisco restaurant frequented by Hollywood celebrities found out it had been operating without an active liquor license since late 2024. The license had been suspended because the restaurant had fallen behind on state taxes. But it wasn’t until the owner was contacted by a local newspaper that she found out her liquor license was suspended. She became concerned for the restaurant’s future. The paper quoted her as saying, “A slow and unsexy death due to penalties and taxes is not really what anyone wants.”

Businesses that serve food and alcohol aren’t the only ones impacted by license lapses. Retail, hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, and construction are among the industries that also must stay on top of their licensing requirements. In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find any business that doesn’t need to obtain multiple local, state, or federal licenses or permits and track their renewals.