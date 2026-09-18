Why is it so hard to qualify for a business loan?

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Business credit history
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Personal credit history
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Revenue and cash flow
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Amount of time in business
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Existing debt
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Other financial obligations
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Loan purpose
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Loan amount
A traditional loan from a bank can take up to six weeks to process. Government-backed loans can take even longer. Small Business Administration loans, for example, take anywhere from 30 to 90 days for approval.
Some lenders evaluate the owner’s personal credit to determine repayment risk and business eligibility. Personal credit checks are more common for newly established businesses or those with personal guarantees attached.
It can. Whether or not a business loan affects your personal credit score depends on how a lender evaluates your creditworthiness. If they perform a hard inquiry into your personal credit during the application, this can lower your score by a few points.