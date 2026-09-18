Why is it so hard to qualify for a business loan?

In cases where a traditional loan doesn’t align with your timing or other needs, consider alternatives like cash flow underwriting.

Use this kind of financing to pay tax liabilities or other urgent needs.

What is cash flow underwriting?

Cash flow underwriting looks at how money enters and leaves your business to determine financing eligibility. Some lenders will issue loans based on this snapshot of your business, rather than requiring hard credit checks and other invasive methods to determine risk and eligibility.

A lender who uses cash flow underwriting typically looks at business banking data, often through a secure integration that grants full visibility to average daily balances and recurring bills. This gives the lender a sense of cash flow volatility, a primary factor that determines your ability to pay back any money your business borrows.

This difference in evaluation criteria (cash flow snapshot vs bank statements, tax returns, profit and loss statements, articles of incorporation, etc.) can simplify the approval timeline and application process for businesses, limiting the amount of paperwork they need to prepare and submit. Cash flow underwriting models also tend to work well for businesses with limited credit history.

Pro: Connected financial data may reduce paperwork

One of the benefits of cash flow underwriting is reduced paperwork. The process looks at connected financial data like bank account transactions, which means less manual document collection and potentially fewer forms.

With faster access to current financial information, the process is less likely to be slowed down by back-and-forth confirmations and outdated statements. It’s less administratively demanding — which can cut down on frustrations and intrusive feelings.

Avalara Capital uses Plaid to securely connect to your bank account. It can also connect to QuickBooks or NetSuite to post loan entries and save you even more time.

Consideration: Simpler does not mean automatic approval

Businesses that use cash flow underwriting to obtain financing still have to go through an approval process. The lender evaluates risk, just through a different process than with traditional loans.

Connecting your bank account for cash flow evaluation doesn’t guarantee eligibility or approval. Terms and available loan amounts depend on your business’s financial profile.