Will Nebraska broaden sales tax to services?

Two organizations seeking to encourage economic growth and opportunity in Nebraska are working together to modernize the state’s tax policy. Expanding sales tax to services is a key part of their plan.

Nebraska’s corporate income tax rate is on its way down; it’s scheduled to drop from 7.81% to 7.5% on January 1, 2022, and to 7.25% on January 1, 2023. The legislature may further reduce corporate income tax in 2024 and 2025. According to Blueprint Nebraska and the Platte Institute, broadening sales tax to services would help offset the inevitable drop in tax revenue.

The Blueprint Nebraska plan wouldn’t increase the sales tax rate, but it would eliminate the state and local sales tax exemption for many services. (Unprepared grocery items would remain exempt, and medicine as well as medical equipment and services would be partially exempt.) An economic and fiscal impact analysis commissioned by Blueprint Nebraska estimates local option sales tax revenue alone could increase by more than $2 billion between 2022 and 2031 as a result of the change.

The Platte Institute makes three arguments for expanding the sales tax base: