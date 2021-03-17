Nebraska looks to tax services, digital advertisements

Lawmakers in Nebraska are considering significant changes to the state’s sales and use tax laws. One measure under consideration would tax services. Another would extend the sales and use tax to the retail sale of digital advertisements.

LB946 would make most services subject to Nebraska sales and use tax starting October 1, 2021. Services rendered by an employee to an employer would remain exempt, as would services that are specifically exempt from sales tax.

This is a considerable departure from the current policy, under which only the following specified services are subject to sales tax:

Animal specialty services (except specialty services performed on livestock and services provided by licensed veterinarians or licensed veterinary technicians in conjunction with medical treatment)

Building cleaning, maintenance pest control, and security services

Computer software training services

Detective services

Installation and application services for taxable tangible personal property

Labor, maintenance, or repair services for taxable tangible personal property (except motor vehicles, except as provided below)

Motor vehicle painting, towing, washing, and waxing services

Recreation vehicle (RV) park services

Most states that have broadened their sales tax in recent years (e.g., Utah) extended it to specified services. Only a few states presume all but specified services are exempt; if LB 946 is enacted, Nebraska will join that short list.

In addition to expanding the tax base, LB946 would reduce the state sales tax rate from its current 5%. It would drop to 4% on October 1, 2021, after which periodic adjustments would take place as outlined below:

January 1, 2022: The Tax Commissioner would determine the rate

April 1, 2022: The new rate would take effect; the Tax Commissioner would redetermine the rate

July 1, 2022: The new rate would take effect; the Tax Commissioner would redetermine the rate

October 1, 2022: The new rate would take effect; the Tax Commissioner would redetermine the rate

January 1, 2023: The new rate would take effect

The rate adjustments aim to ensure the state receives approximately the same amount of sales tax revenue it would have had the tax base not been broadened.