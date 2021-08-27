Will Nebraska broaden sales tax to services?

Consumer habits change over time, as new technologies replace old, and the Platte Institute notes that many new technologies aren’t subject to tax. Videos and DVDs (remember those?) are taxed in Nebraska, but streaming services aren’t. You’ll pay tax on a new car but not on ride-sharing services. And so on.
Online shopping offers another example. A few years ago, no state could require an out-of-state seller to collect tax on its online sales, and today, just about every state with a sales tax does.
Nebraska began taxing remote sales on April 1, 2019: Remote businesses are required to register with the state and comply with sales and use tax laws if their annual sales into the state exceed 200 transactions or more than $100,000 in total retail sales. Many sales of exempt services are included in that threshold, so businesses making exempt sales into the state can establish registration and reporting requirements, too.
Taking a free sales tax risk assessment can help you determine whether you have an obligation to collect.