Whether the seller or the marketplace/distributor controls the inventory can also affect sales tax nexus rules. Guidance varies from state to state, as shown below.

Inventory in Arkansas, Iowa, Nevada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma

Arkansas, Iowa, Nevada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma are members of the Streamlined Sales Tax program, or SST, as are nearly 20 other states. As such, they’ve adopted uniform definitions for inventory controlled by third party and inventory seller controls.

Inventory that’s in a third-party’s warehouse and controlled by the third party usually doesn’t give a remote seller physical presence nexus in Arkansas, Iowa, Nevada, North Dakota, or Oklahoma.

Iowa and Nevada will also treat a seller as a remote seller if the seller (rather than the marketplace) controls the movement of inventory held in a third-party’s warehouse.

But in Arkansas, North Dakota, and Oklahoma, inventory held in a third-party warehouse generally does give a remote seller a physical presence if the seller controls the inventory’s movement.

Inventory in Arizona and Illinois

The Arizona Department of Revenue says “temporarily storing property with a third-party fulfillment center over which you have no control likely does not rise to the level of physical nexus” (emphasis mine). Yet a retailer would establish physical nexus in Arizona if it “maintains an inventory of products in Arizona at its direction and control.”

According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, marketplace inventory held in Illinois does not create physical presence nexus for an out-of-state retailer “if the inventory is used strictly to fulfill orders made over the marketplace.”

But if the inventory is used to fulfill marketplace orders and direct sales, or direct sales only, then inventory held in Illinois does create physical presence nexus for the retailer, and the retailer would need to register for sales tax.

Inventory in New York and Texas

New York law holds that “a person who is not otherwise a vendor who owns tangible personal property located on the premises of an unaffiliated person performing fulfillment services for such person” is not a vendor liable for sales tax.

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance published two advisory opinions in 2024 that are related to marketplace inventory in the state: TSB-A-24(45)S and TSB-A-24(52)S. Each petitioner is located out of state but has inventory in New York in facilities owned and operated by a third-party fulfillment provider. The department concluded that neither retailer is required to register for New York sales tax based on the presence of their marketplace inventory.

The Texas Comptroller explains that “a remote seller who is below the $500,000 safe harbor threshold and has tangible personal property temporarily stored in Texas at a marketplace provider’s facility does not need to obtain a permit and does not have a collection obligation if the marketplace provider has certified it will assume the duties of a seller.”

A remote seller with more than $500,000 in annual sales in Texas has economic nexus and therefore “must obtain a tax permit and collect tax” on their sales.

The Comptroller also notes that a remote seller that is a taxable entity and has inventory in a marketplace provider’s facility in Texas has a Texas franchise tax obligation.