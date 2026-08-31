German e-invoicing mandate 2025-2027: Why international businesses should bet on a global API
In January 2025, Germany introduced a phased mandatory e-invoicing requirement in the business-to-business (B2B) sector — and by January 2027, all affected companies must be fully compliant. This mandate applies directly to German businesses as well as international companies operating in Germany.
Since January 2025: All businesses in Germany registered for value-added tax (VAT) have been required to receive structured e-invoices. Standard PDF invoices are no longer considered legally compliant e-invoices.
By January 2027: Companies with annual revenue exceeding €800,000 must also issue structured e-invoices — mandatorily in one of the approved e-invoice formats (XRechnung or ZUGFeRD). For all other businesses, this obligation applies from January 2028.
The mandate covers all domestic B2B transactions between VAT-registered companies resident in Germany, regardless of company size or industry.
The clock is ticking. Those who still rely on outdated or inadequate solutions risk compliance gaps and significant operational burden.
In conversations with companies in Germany, we keep encountering the same question: “Is our existing accounting software sufficient for this?” The short answer: Probably not — at least not for companies with an international footprint.
The real challenge: complexity
How you meet the e-invoicing mandate sounds like a technical requirement. In practice, however, it’s also a strategic decision: which solution is suitable not only for Germany, but also for the next wave of compliance — in France, Spain, Ireland, and ultimately across Europe through VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA)?
Many companies underestimate just how complex the topic really is. The most common challenges include:
- Different formats and transmission channels depending on the country
- Lack of end-to-end visibility in the invoice flow
- Manual monitoring of inbound and outbound invoices
- Country-specific application programming interface (API) integrations that must be maintained separately
- No feedback on errors or status changes
For companies running SAP or a comparable enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, e-invoicing originates within the ERP — not through an external accounting platform. Solutions primarily designed for tax advisory firms or small businesses without a full ERP quickly reach their limits here.
What internationally active companies really need
Anyone operating with subsidiaries in multiple countries, or planning to scale beyond Germany, needs a solution built from the ground up for global e-invoicing requirements — not a bolt-on extension to existing software. The key criteria:
- A single global API: Instead of separate interfaces per country, a unified API reduces integration effort, lowers error rates, and enables consistent processes across all markets.
- End-to-end monitoring of the e-invoice flow: Seamless tracking of the entire e-invoice process from creation to official confirmation provides complete visibility over every status and anomaly.
- SAP connector: For many midmarket and large companies in Germany, SAP is the backbone of financial processes. A prebuilt, ready-to-deploy connector provides a decisive time advantage.
- German data hosting and ISO certifications: Data protection and security are critical in Germany. Solutions hosting data in Germany with International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certifications for information security and business continuity meet these requirements from the outset.
- German-language user interface: Operational teams in Germany work more efficiently with a fully localised interface, reducing onboarding time and day-to-day errors.
- Supported formats and transmission channels: XRechnung, ZUGFeRD, Pan-European Public Procurement On-Line (Peppol), and other formats must be supported out of the box. Direct integration into established e-invoicing networks via a native Peppol connection and support for national transmission channels ensure invoices are delivered in compliance with regulations without dependence on local network operators.
Today Germany, tomorrow Europe
The German e-invoicing mandate is not an isolated phenomenon. France is introducing its Continuous Transaction Controls (CTC) obligation in 2026, Spain follows with Verifactu, and the EU-wide ViDA directive will progressively harmonise requirements through to 2030.
Companies that implement a siloed solution just for Germany today will face the same challenge again in two to three years — this time for France, Spain, or multiple countries simultaneously.
A global API platform implemented today for Germany can be rolled out to additional markets tomorrow without new integrations, new vendors, or a new learning curve.
What sets a modern e-invoicing system apart from outdated solutions
Not all solutions available on the market are designed for international B2B e-invoicing requirements. Key differentiators include:
- Modern, cloud-based, AI-powered platforms versus outdated software architectures with known stability issues
- Communicative APIs delivering detailed error feedback versus opaque systems with no status notifications
- Global coverage with legal entities in relevant countries versus limited reach across Europe and North America
- Partnerships with independent implementation and consulting partners versus in-house consulting without external validation
- Open documentation and knowledge base for self-service versus lack of transparency before contract signing
- Platforms built for international corporate structures versus local siloed solutions designed solely for the German domestic market that fail when cross-border requirements arise
Act now, don’t wait
Experience shows that companies investing early in a scalable e-invoicing solution benefit from compliance security, faster processes, fewer manual interventions, and a solid foundation for future international requirements.
Germany’s 2025 rollout was just the start — the 2027 and 2028 deadlines are the next major milestones.
Businesses can automate compliance and scale across jurisdictions using Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, which provides a single global API, German data hosting, ISO certifications, a prebuilt SAP connector, and real-time invoice flow monitoring.
The Avalara Tax Changes midyear update is here
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