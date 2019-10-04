The 3 most impactful sales tax nexus laws of 2019: California, New York, and Texas

California began requiring remote retailers to collect and remit use tax in April 2019. This was hugely impactful on businesses: The state has the largest market in the United States and the fifth largest economy in the world.

Unfortunately, for the businesses trying to comply with the new policy, changes were implemented in fits and starts. Here’s the timeline of events in a nutshell:

Fall 2018: The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) proposes an economic nexus rule for out-of-state sellers. Like the South Dakota law that triggered South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., it would provide an exception for sellers with less than $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions in the state in the current or previous calendar year. The proposed rule also requires in-state sellers to collect and remit local use tax in districts where they surpass the $100,000 sales or 200 transactions threshold.

December 2018: The CDTFA decides to enforce economic nexus with a $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions small-seller exception starting April 1, 2019. The same date, in-state sellers would have to start collecting district use tax in jurisdictions where they have economic nexus.

April 1, 2019: The CDTFA’s economic nexus rule takes effect for in-state and out-of-state sellers.

April 25, 2019: The California Assembly enacts Assembly Bill 147, which raises the economic nexus threshold for out-of-state sellers to $500,000, eliminates the transaction threshold, and removes local economic nexus for in-state sellers. In-state businesses are required to collect all applicable district taxes if their California sales exceed the $500,000 threshold. The changes take effect retroactively, on April 1, 2019.

June 26, 2019: The enactment of Senate Bill 92 specifies that the district use tax collection requirement takes effect April 25, 2019, rather than April 1, 2019. However, SB 92 doesn’t change the effective date for the state use tax collection requirement, which remains April 1, 2019.

October 1, 2019: New collection requirements take effect for marketplace facilitators. In-state marketplace facilitators and out-of-state marketplace facilitators meeting the $500,000 economic nexus threshold must collect and remit tax on all sales made in California, including third-party sales.

It’s been a wild ride for companies that do business in California. Fortunately, things seem to have settled down now.