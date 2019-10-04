The 3 most impactful sales tax nexus laws of 2019: California, New York, and Texas

Second only to California in population, Texas is an enormous market for many businesses. Fortunately, for businesses, it eased into establishing a remote sales tax.
Shortly after the Supreme Court ruled on Wayfair, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar said his department was working to implement the principles of the decision: “We’re going to make sure we do this carefully, deliberately and with ample input from the public, the Legislature, and the business community.”
That’s exactly what happened. The comptroller announced in December 2018 that it would enforce economic nexus starting October 1, 2019, and it did. Remote sellers are now required to collect and remit Texas sales tax if they have more than $500,000 in sales of taxable and exempt products and services in the Lonestar State. The threshold applies to the previous 12 months, with the initial 12 calendar months running July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019.
As in California, New York, and many other states, marketplace facilitators are required to collect and remit tax on behalf of third-party sellers in Texas. This obligation also took effect October 1, 2019 and applies to in-state marketplace facilitators and remote marketplaces meeting the $500,000 economic nexus threshold.
To further ease the burden of collection for remote sellers, Texas created an optional single local use tax rate: Remote sellers can apply to collect a single local tax rate on all Texas transactions rather than the actual rate in effect in each location. Since there are approximately 1,500 different tax jurisdictions in Texas, each with its own rate, this option could be extremely helpful for businesses with customers statewide.
For the period October 1, 2019, through December 31, 2019, the single local tax rate is 1.75 percent and the combined rate is 8 percent. The comptroller will announce the single local use tax rate for 2020 prior to the end of 2019.
Texas also applies economic nexus to franchise tax. In this, Texas is the outlier, but it may also be a harbinger. Hawaii will enforce an economic nexus standard for income tax for taxable years after December 31, 2019, and Pennsylvania recently announced it would require remote businesses to pay corporate net income tax as of January 1, 2020.
This is a lot to digest, and we haven’t touched on the 40 other states (plus Washington, D.C.) that adopted sales tax economic nexus in the wake of Wayfair. To keep your finger on the pulse of changing collection requirements nationwide, check out this Avalara guide to sales tax nexus laws by state.