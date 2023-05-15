State back-to-school tax-free weekends and sales tax holidays for 2023

About 45 sales tax holidays are on the 2023 calendar, and by the time the last state legislative session comes to a close, there may be even more.

Many tax-free weekends and longer sales tax holidays are geared to the back-to-school crowd. They typically take place during the summer and give families with growing children an opportunity to purchase clothing and a variety of school supplies tax free. As you can imagine, tax-free weekends tend to be popular among consumers.

But sales tax holidays can be a bear for retailers. For the most part, all retailers that are registered to collect and remit sales tax in a state are required to comply with any sales tax holidays that state provides. “All retailers” includes out-of-state online sellers as well as in-state brick-and-mortar merchants.

Depending on the state, sales tax holidays can last anywhere from one day to one year or even longer (Florida is a fan of the yearlong sales tax holiday). The temporary sales tax exemptions often (but not always) apply to specific types of products, such as clothing, energy-efficient appliances, or school supplies, and are frequently subject to price caps.

No two sales tax holidays are exactly alike, even when they’re variations on a theme — like back-to-school sales tax holidays. As a result, the back-to-school sales tax holiday season can be particularly challenging for businesses that sell qualifying products into multiple states.

Read on for a list of 2023 summer sales tax holidays focusing on clothing and/or school supplies, followed by our sales tax holiday FAQ.