State back-to-school tax-free weekends and sales tax holidays for 2023

All states with a general sales tax have economic nexus laws, and all provide an exception for remote businesses whose sales into the state are below the state’s economic nexus threshold. This state-by-state guide to economic nexus laws provides state-specific threshold details.
Sales tax holidays can impact an online seller’s economic nexus status by catapulting its sales over the state’s economic nexus threshold. Any business that sells qualifying items during a sales tax holiday could see a surge in sales during the tax-free weekend, and in some states, economic nexus is established when a remote seller makes 200 separate transactions or $100,000 in annual sales.
It’s important to track your nexus because some states require businesses to start collecting sales tax as soon as they cross the economic nexus threshold.
Economic nexus impacts sales tax holidays because businesses with no physical presence in a state can be required to comply with a sales tax holiday in that state.
In other words, a business based in Montana that sells fishing supplies to consumers in Florida would have to understand and comply with a Florida sales tax holiday that provides a temporary sales tax exemption for fishing rods and reels with a sales price of $75 or less ($150 or less if sold as a set). If the Montana business also sells clothes, it could be required to comply with back-to-school sales tax holidays in other states.
Economic nexus laws can affect international sellers as well as U.S. companies. If you hit an economic nexus threshold in a state, you’re required to register and comply with the state’s sales tax laws whether you’re located in a neighboring state, Canada, or Australia.
Although there are a lot of summer back-to-school sales tax holidays, tax-free weekends can happen at any time. Check out our 2023 sales tax holidays guide to learn about disaster preparedness sales tax holidays, energy-efficient sales tax holidays, and more.
And if you’re concerned you may be approaching a state’s economic nexus threshold, take our sales tax risk assessment.
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