Once you have the permits required to ship wine into another state, you need to collect all applicable taxes and file and remit them on time. This may require additional registrations.
Tax requirements vary by state. Virginia requires DTC wine shippers to obtain a DTC permit, collect excise tax, and collect state and applicable sales tax (at the rate in effect at the delivery address). Massachusetts doesn’t impose sales tax on direct wine shipments, but Massachusetts excise tax applies to such sales.
While most states require direct wine shippers to collect applicable taxes (including sales tax) from the first sale, direct wine shippers are subject to economic nexus laws in Florida, Minnesota, and Washington, D.C.
Economic nexus in Florida, Minnesota, and Washington, D.C.
Florida, Minnesota, and the District of Columbia do require out-of-state wine shippers to register for sales tax only if they have economic nexus with the state — i.e., enough sales in the state to establish a tax obligation. All three states provide an exception for small sellers, as do all states with economic nexus.
Florida requires remote direct wine shippers to register for sales tax with the Florida Department of Revenue only if they made at least $100,000 in retail sales or 200 or more retail sales transactions in Florida during the previous 12-month period.
Minnesota requires remote direct wine shippers to register for sales tax with the Minnesota Department of Revenue only if they made at least $100,000 in retail sales or 200 or more retail sales transactions in Minnesota during the previous 12-month period.
Washington, D.C., requires remote direct wine shippers to register for sales tax with the Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) if they made at least $100,000 in retail sales or 200 or more retail sales transactions in D.C. during the current or previous calendar year.
Neither Minnesota nor the district impose excise tax on direct wine shipments. However, Florida does. So while remote wine producers don’t need to register then collect and remit Florida sales tax unless they have economic nexus, they need to register for and collect and remit applicable excise tax from the first sale.
Economic nexus in California and Texas
California is another unique case study in economic nexus. Out-of-state direct wine shippers are required to collect and remit state sales tax as soon as they start shipping into the state. However, wine sellers aren’t required to collect and remit local (or district) sales and use tax unless they have nexus with California. For businesses with no physical presence in the state, that can be as simple as hitting California’s economic nexus threshold of $500,000.
Again, out-of-state wine shippers are required to collect and remit California’s state sales tax even when they don’t have nexus with the state. Once a remote wine shipper establishes nexus with California, they’re required to collect and remit local sales taxes in addition to the state sales tax.
The situation in Texas is similar but different. Wineries based in other states are required to collect and remit state and local sales and use tax on all wine shipped into the Lone Star State from the first transaction. However, wineries with no physical presence in Texas can opt to collect a single local tax rate rather than the various rates in effect at each delivery address.
Additionally, remote wineries are required to file and pay Texas franchise tax once they establish nexus with the state. As in California, the economic nexus threshold in Texas is $500,000.
You can find more state-specific information for DTC wine shipping at our state DTC wine shipping rules guide.