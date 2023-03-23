Beverage alcohol products are some of the most highly regulated items in the United States, right up there with tobacco and cannabis products. So while it’s legal for businesses to produce and sell alcoholic beverages in most parts of the country, doing so requires a bevy of beverage alcohol licenses.

It can be tricky to determine which licenses and registrations you need before producing your first vintage, pouring that first pint, or shipping the first case to customers. But it’s absolutely essential that you figure it out and have them in hand.

The precise requirements for your business will depend on what you do and where you do it. Do you produce alcohol, sell alcohol, or produce and sell alcohol? Do you sell and ship the alcoholic beverages you produce to wholesalers, retailers, consumers, or all three? Do you serve alcohol on-site? Deliver it in your own vehicles?

It would take more space than we have here to provide guidance for all possible scenarios in all parts of the country, so for the purposes of this post and for the most part we’ll be addressing beverage alcohol producers who ship directly to consumers (DTC) in one or more states.

At a minimum, it’s important to take the following five steps prior to producing and selling alcoholic beverages:

Let’s get started.