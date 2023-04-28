Celebrating 50 years of Value Added Tax in the UK

VAT, also called value-added tax (or GST/goods and services tax in some countries) is a vital part of the British economic system. In 2023, it will be the fiftieth anniversary of VAT in the UK — although the concept of VAT is older, the UK government introduced the tax in 1973.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) will be holding an event to mark this anniversary, where a number of expert speakers will discuss the past, present and future of VAT. Among them is Avalara’s own Senior Director, Alex Baulf.

Ahead of the event, we’ve put together this blog post to discuss the history of VAT, both in the UK and abroad. We’ll also look at what might be coming next for the British VAT system — read on to learn more.