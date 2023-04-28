Celebrating 50 years of Value Added Tax in the UK

The history of VAT is complex, but tackling VAT regulations as a business can be even more complicated. That’s where Avalara comes in: we provide tailored digital solutions to simplify tax compliance and help your business stay compliant.
Here are just a few of the ways we can help your business overcome even the biggest tax challenges:
- Avatax: Struggling to calculate multiple VAT rates while distance selling? The Avatax platform helps ensure fast, accurate tax calculations at checkout.
- Registration: Registering for VAT in another country can be complicated, and doing so multiple times as you expand is even tougher. Our digital solution helps streamline the process.
- Returns: Providing accurate VAT returns is crucial to compliance, but creating them can be time-consuming. Our Returns and Reporting tool helps you cut down on the time you spend creating VAT returns and helps ensure they’re error-free.
If you’re interested in hearing more about VAT, why not attend the ICAEW VAT at 50 conferences on the 30th of March?
At the conference, a huge range of experts will discuss vital VAT topics, such as the intersection of tax and technology or how businesses and governments can simplify the VAT system. As we mentioned above, our own VAT expert Alex Baulf will also be contributing during the all-day event.
Finally, be sure to check out some of Avalara’s additional resources on VAT. We have various whitepapers and webinars that can help you become a VAT expert, including our new Guide to Cross-Border VAT.