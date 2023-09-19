Digital goods marketplaces have real compliance challenges

Catering to buyers across the U.S. generally equates to higher sales and more market share, but it also means you likely have sales tax obligations in multiple states. As with tax rates and exemptions, each state handles filing and remitting in its own way.
It’s up to each state to determine the frequency of filing — usually monthly, quarterly, or annually, depending on sales volume. Each jurisdiction also establishes filing deadlines, processes, forms, and penalties for late submissions.
One thing states all have in common: Even if all your sales are tax exempt or you don’t have sales for a given tax period, if you’re registered with a state, you’re required to file a sales tax return.
If you’re only on the hook to file in a few states, filing may be manageable for a small team. But the very nature of marketplace selling typically means nexus is established in several (if not all) states. Using sales tax returns software can help you file properly and on time in each jurisdiction where you’re required to file.