Digital goods marketplaces have real compliance challenges

As marketplace facilitator laws are adopted across the United States, a lot of attention is being paid to how sites like Amazon, Etsy, Walmart, and eBay are managing tax compliance. We even address some of the challenges emerging markets are facing with the new laws.

But what’s more complicated than the new(ish) marketplace facilitator laws? Well, tax compliance gets even more complex for marketplaces selling digital products, like Steam, ClassPass, or Coursera. In addition to various marketplace responsibilities, you also have to factor in the various laws governing the taxability of digital goods. And boy howdy, do they vary.

When it comes to compliance, digital goods marketplaces need to consider these particular challenges: