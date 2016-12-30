Guide to US sales tax for Canadian sellers

Just because you're manufacturing in Manitoba or crafting in Saskatchewan doesn’t mean you don’t need to collect and remit sales taxes on the orders you ship to customers in the United States. If you have sales tax nexus in the state where your customer is located, you must collect and remit sales tax on that order.

Sales tax nexus is a connection that creates a sales tax obligation.

You can have sales tax nexus in a U.S. state, even if you're based in Canada, if you have a physical presence like an office, store, or warehouse in the state. Remote employees can also establish nexus in the U.S. state where they live. And if you have an employee, such as a sales rep, who travels in the U.S., the time your employee spends in a particular state can establish nexus, even if it’s just a few days a year.

If you sell through Amazon FBA, your merchandise stored in an Amazon fulfillment center could also establish physical nexus. Track where your FBA inventory has created U.S. sales tax nexus through Amazon inventory reports.