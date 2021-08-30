How is software taxed in Hawaii?

Most business activities in Hawaii are subject to general excise tax (GET), including sales of custom software, canned or prewritten software, and the license to use canned software. However, not all transactions are taxed at the same rate.

While the standard 4% GET rate applies to most retail sales of tangible personal property (TPP) and services in Hawaii, a reduced rate of 0.5% applies to wholesale transactions of TPP and services. Where applicable, local tax (aka, a county surcharge) applies to transactions taxed at the standard rate but not to transactions taxed at the reduced 0.5% rate.

Custom software is considered a service, but canned or prewritten software is considered TPP. Depending on the nature of the transaction, both custom and canned software can be taxed at either the standard 4% GET rate (plus applicable local tax) or the reduced 0.5% GET rate.